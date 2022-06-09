Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Increased by SVB Leerink

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.88. SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.86 and its 200-day moving average is $184.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

