Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Lifted by William Blair

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 584,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,322,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

