Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $67.13 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

