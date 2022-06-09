Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Decreased by Analyst

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

WEC opened at $102.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

