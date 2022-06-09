Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Issued By B. Riley

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $658.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 92,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

