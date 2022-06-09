Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Increased by DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of BJ opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,486,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

