Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

