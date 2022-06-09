Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.62. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.78.

Target stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.