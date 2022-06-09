Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.
PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of PWR opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.
In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanta Services (PWR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.