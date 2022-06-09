Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of PWR opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.83.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,346,000 after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

