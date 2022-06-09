Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,028,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quantum by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 321,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 217,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

