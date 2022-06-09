Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 187.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Quantum stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 9,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,077. The company has a market cap of $125.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.25. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $39,389.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 24.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

