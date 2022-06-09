Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Quantum has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.00.

In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $8,028,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Quantum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 349,183 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Quantum by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 321,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 217,725 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

