QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Director Russell Christine Sells 4,542 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,015. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.15.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QUIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

