Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on QIPT shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 148,613 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,847,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 144,045 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $171.82 million and a PE ratio of 20.48. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.99.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quipt Home Medical (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.