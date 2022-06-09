Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QIPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

