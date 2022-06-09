Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.66. Qumu has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qumu news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 341.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

