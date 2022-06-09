Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.