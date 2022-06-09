Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $783.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.