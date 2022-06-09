RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) VP Richard J. Edwards Sells 10,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ROLLP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.21. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,840. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.86. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $126.88.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,319,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.