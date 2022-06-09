Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synopsys (SNPS)

Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2022 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $350.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Synopsys had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Synopsys had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2022 – Synopsys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2022 – Synopsys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.98. 13,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

