Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB):
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to C$36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$39.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$37.00.
- 5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Canadian Western Bank is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$34.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$45.00.
CWB stock opened at C$29.75 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$29.51 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.91.
In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.
