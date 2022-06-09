Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB):

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to C$36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$39.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$37.00.

5/30/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$39.00.

5/20/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canadian Western Bank is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

5/16/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

5/11/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$44.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00.

4/11/2022 – Canadian Western Bank was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$45.00.

CWB stock opened at C$29.75 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$29.51 and a 12 month high of C$41.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

