Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IronNet (IRNT)

6/7/2022 – IronNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2022 – IronNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

5/31/2022 – IronNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2022 – IronNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – IronNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV."

5/23/2022 – IronNet had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.75.

4/13/2022 – IronNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Shares of IRNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,853. IronNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 million. Research analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald Closser sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,374,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,141 in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

