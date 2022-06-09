Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) CFO Acquires $34,800.00 in Stock

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) CFO Judy Krandel acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Recruiter.com Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 126,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 208.02%. The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

About Recruiter.com Group (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.