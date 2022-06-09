Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 11.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.16. Redbox Entertainment has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDBX. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.