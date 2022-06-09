Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 11.75.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RDBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.16. Redbox Entertainment has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redbox Entertainment (RDBX)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.