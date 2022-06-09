Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Insider Nick Bate Acquires 40,000 Shares

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) insider Nick Bate bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600 ($62,155.39).

Shares of RCN stock opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.54) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.15. Redcentric plc has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 149 ($1.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £189.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

