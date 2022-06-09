Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.
Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.