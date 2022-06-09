Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

