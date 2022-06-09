REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for REE Automotive in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year.

REE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

NASDAQ REE opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

