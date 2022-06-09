Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RGRNF stock remained flat at $$1.38 on Thursday. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

About Regis Resources (Get Rating)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

