Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($179.57) to €162.00 ($174.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)
