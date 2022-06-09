ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

SOL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 591,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $341.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.27. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

