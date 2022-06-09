ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,090. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
