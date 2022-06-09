ReNew Energy Global (RNW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect ReNew Energy Global to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ RNW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,090. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 986,490.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

