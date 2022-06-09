Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Grupo Santander

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Grupo Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.98) to €16.00 ($17.20) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.67) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Repsol to €15.20 ($16.34) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Repsol from €13.50 ($14.52) to €14.50 ($15.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.