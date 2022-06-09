Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Timothy E. Stuart Sells 15,000 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RSG traded down $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $128.48. 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

