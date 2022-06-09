Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 8th (AEO, AR, ENS, FGBI, FREQ, FSTR, GBOOY, GIII, GLW, GNFT)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 8th:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

