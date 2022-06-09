Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 9th (AMBP, ATASY, AWCMY, BALL, CCK, CMPGY, CPRI, DLMAF, DOL, DTIL)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 9th:

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $6.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.65.

Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$76.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. DZ Bank AG currently has €30.00 ($32.26) price target on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a hold rating. They currently have C$33.50 target price on the stock.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $140.00 target price on the stock.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is benefiting from its solid momentum across Core, Payments, and Complementary segments. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, rising data processing and hosting fees are accelerating services and support revenues. Also, growing Jack Henry digital revenues are contributing well. Additionally, hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes are tailwinds. Also, Paycheck Protection Program lending line remains a major positive for processing revenues. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are weighing on margin expansion. Also, increasing expenses related to the card processing platform are concerns. Further, coronavirus headwinds are overhangs.”

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a hold rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.80 target price on the stock.

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $1.90 price target on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $0.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

