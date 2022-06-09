Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 483,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at $152,240.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

