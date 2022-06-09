Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of HEPA opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.