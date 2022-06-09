Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

JSPR stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.