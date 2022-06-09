Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACRS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of ACRS opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,303 shares of company stock worth $2,068,781 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.