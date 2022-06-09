Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

JEF stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

