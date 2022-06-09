Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the technology company will earn ($4.96) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

OPNT opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $99,482.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

