Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,498,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

