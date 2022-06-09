Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/3/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,005. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -49.25.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

