Research Analysts Set Expectations for ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 7.60. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 83.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $40,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

