Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

