Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aytu BioPharma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aytu BioPharma in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Aytu BioPharma stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 120.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

