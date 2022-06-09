Research Analysts Set Expectations for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

