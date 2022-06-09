Research Analysts Set Expectations for ContraFect Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 95,382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

