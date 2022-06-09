Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 807,638 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

