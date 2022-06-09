Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 9th (ADIL, AI, ALSMY, AMRX, AMSC, BPMC, CVAC, DBTX, DTIL, IMVT)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 9th:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the stock.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its mkt perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

